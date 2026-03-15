Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,106 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the February 12th total of 93,031 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
AVSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. 43,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,157. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.
Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.
Institutional Trading of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF
About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF
The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.
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