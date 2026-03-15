Cadiz (CDZIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Cadiz Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $19.21 on Friday. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

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Cadiz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is a land and water resource management company focused on developing sustainable water supply solutions in Southern California. The company holds approximately 36,000 acres of desert land in the Mojave Basin, where it has pursued the Cadiz Water Project—a plan to capture and convey groundwater to regional municipal and industrial customers. Cadiz oversees the permitting, design, and construction of conveyance infrastructure, including an engineered pipeline and pumping stations.

In addition to its water development activities, Cadiz operates agricultural ventures on its desert holdings, growing crops such as alfalfa while restoring degraded soils and maintaining native habitat.

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