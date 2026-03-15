Adecoagro (AGRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Adecoagro to post earnings of ($0.0866) per share and revenue of $371.9520 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.84 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

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Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 212,685 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 195,308 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

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Adecoagro Company Profile

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Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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