MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,122 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 12th total of 21,243 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,580 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,580 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MKTW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 8,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

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MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.99. MarketWise had a net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MarketWise

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, CFO Erik Mickels sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $98,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,317.01. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 300.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 91,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

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MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

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