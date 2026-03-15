WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,060 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 12th total of 29,010 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTMF. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 182,011 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

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WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA WTMF traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.23. WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

About WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 173.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Managed Futures index. The fund is actively managed to provide positive returns in rising and falling markets. The fund seeks to emulate the returns of an index that takes long and short positions in currency, commodity, and Treasury futures. WTMF was launched on Jan 5, 2011 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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