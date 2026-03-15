ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Short Interest Update

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,398 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 12th total of 6,969 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.62.

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ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

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