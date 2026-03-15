SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 116,534 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the February 12th total of 82,021 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0106 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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