Distillate Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tableaux LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,030,000 after purchasing an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $618.95.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $646.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $616.53 and a 200 day moving average of $525.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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