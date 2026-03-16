Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,907 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,408,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,115.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,309,000 after acquiring an additional 896,437 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,605,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $533.39 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.21 and a 12-month high of $556.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.48.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.