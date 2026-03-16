Divisar Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. MKS makes up approximately 2.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MKS worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 267,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in MKS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MKS from $185.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on MKS in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MKS from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.46.

Insider Transactions at MKS

In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,500. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 30,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.77, for a total value of $7,703,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,291.92. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,503 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,099. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Price Performance

MKS stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. MKS Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $269.91.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MKS had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

About MKS

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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