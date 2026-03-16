Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC is Divisar Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336,456 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for 7.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $25,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $64.37 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.77%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $520,141.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,487.36. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $71,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,959.56. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,486. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

See Also

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