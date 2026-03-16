SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS Stock Holdings Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,333 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 23.21% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $352,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 192,062 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7,076.6% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 140,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

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SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS stock opened at $173.86 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $181.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.70.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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