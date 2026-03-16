Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,243,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Focus Partners Wealth owned 6.64% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $770,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 506,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after buying an additional 127,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $61.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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