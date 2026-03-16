Focus Partners Wealth Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,357,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907,511 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 3.67% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $236,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,237,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,872 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,887,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,616 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,586,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,429,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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