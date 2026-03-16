Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 7,921 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.35% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $159,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $304.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $321.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.92 and a 200-day moving average of $312.10.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.