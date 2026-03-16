Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 351,336 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,336 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 1.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $181,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,592 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,113,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 817,434 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 756,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,743,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,441,000 after purchasing an additional 628,505 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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