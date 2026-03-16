Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.51% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $620,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $438.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.