First Light Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262,206 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 67,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,708,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 191,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 205,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase?3 win for DTX301 (OTC deficiency): Ultragenyx reported that its AAV8 gene therapy (DTX301) reduced ammonia ~18% versus placebo and maintained normal ammonia through 36 weeks in a late?stage trial—an important efficacy readout that advances the program toward potential regulatory/commercial milestones. Read More.

Phase?3 win for DTX301 (OTC deficiency): Ultragenyx reported that its AAV8 gene therapy (DTX301) reduced ammonia ~18% versus placebo and maintained normal ammonia through 36 weeks in a late?stage trial—an important efficacy readout that advances the program toward potential regulatory/commercial milestones. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan cuts price target but keeps an Overweight rating: JPMorgan lowered its target from $120 to $74 while maintaining an Overweight stance—reducing near?term upside expectations but still signaling conviction in the company’s longer?term potential relative to peers. Read More.

JPMorgan cuts price target but keeps an Overweight rating: JPMorgan lowered its target from $120 to $74 while maintaining an Overweight stance—reducing near?term upside expectations but still signaling conviction in the company’s longer?term potential relative to peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class action notices and lead?plaintiff deadlines: Several law firms and investor?alert services (Schall, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, DJS, ClaimsFiler, etc.) have announced a securities class action covering purchases from Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025 and are soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates (April 6, 2026 deadline). This increases legal and headline risk, can pressure the stock near term, and may create potential future liabilities. Read More.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $37,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,676. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 54,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,240,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 658,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,063.20. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 104,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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