AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $150,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 910,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 99,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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AbbVie Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $219.73 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.79. The firm has a market cap of $388.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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