iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Stock Position Lowered by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.76% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $129,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $376.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $397.05. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.54.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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