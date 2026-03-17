Autonolas Price Tops $0.0504 (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Autonolas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $340.41 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonolas has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Autonolas

Autonolas launched on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,776,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,181,256 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official message board is olas.network/blog.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,776,398.98102907 with 236,181,256.30594082 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.04763823 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $415,590.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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