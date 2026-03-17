Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and $449.72 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $57.43 or 0.00077797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00012264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,958,864 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

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