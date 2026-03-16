First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 1,725,458 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725,458 shares during the quarter. MiMedx Group accounts for 2.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 2.47% of MiMedx Group worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG opened at $4.38 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $650.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.60.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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