First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 153,889 Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. $KRMD

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,527,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,889 shares during the period. KORU Medical Systems comprises 1.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.77% of KORU Medical Systems worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 501,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 189.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 158,914 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 133,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KORU Medical Systems by 136.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in KORU Medical Systems by 927.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on KORU Medical Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered KORU Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KORU Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 0.7%

KRMD opened at $4.28 on Monday. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.46 million, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

More KORU Medical Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting KORU Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target to $8.00 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly an 87% upside from the current price — a meaningful vote of confidence from a major dealer. Benzinga

B. Riley raised its price target to $8.00 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly an 87% upside from the current price — a meaningful vote of confidence from a major dealer. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target (?40% upside), adding further analyst support for upside to the stock. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target (?40% upside), adding further analyst support for upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: KORU received EU MDR certification for its Freedom60® infusion pump with prefilled syringe compatibility — clear regulatory progress that should aid European commercialization and recurring revenue potential. Las Vegas Sun

KORU received EU MDR certification for its Freedom60® infusion pump with prefilled syringe compatibility — clear regulatory progress that should aid European commercialization and recurring revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat EPS expectations (loss of $0.01 vs. -$0.02 est.), reported ~20% revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA; management also initiated FY2026 guidance with revenue of $47.5M–$50.0M (roughly in line with consensus ~ $48.8M). These operational improvements support medium-term growth prospects. Business Wire – Q4 & Guidance

Q4 2025 results beat EPS expectations (loss of $0.01 vs. -$0.02 est.), reported ~20% revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA; management also initiated FY2026 guidance with revenue of $47.5M–$50.0M (roughly in line with consensus ~ $48.8M). These operational improvements support medium-term growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and the company provided forward revenue guidance but EPS guidance detail was not clearly disclosed in public summaries; revenue range is encouraging but leaves some near-term visibility questions. Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck

Analysts and the company provided forward revenue guidance but EPS guidance detail was not clearly disclosed in public summaries; revenue range is encouraging but leaves some near-term visibility questions. Negative Sentiment: KORU announced a CEO transition: long-time CEO Linda Tharby will retire June 30 and the board appointed Adam Kalberma as successor. Leadership changes introduce short-term execution risk and can pressure the stock until the market judges the new CEO. Business Wire – CEO Transition

KORU announced a CEO transition: long-time CEO Linda Tharby will retire June 30 and the board appointed Adam Kalberma as successor. Leadership changes introduce short-term execution risk and can pressure the stock until the market judges the new CEO. Negative Sentiment: Despite positives, KRMD still shows a negative net margin and negative ROE; valuation and profitability concerns may keep selling pressure, which likely explains why the stock is trading lower even after upgrades and regulatory wins.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.