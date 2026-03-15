B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,090 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 12th total of 12,948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ RILYG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 112,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

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B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

The B. Riley Financial, Inc 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 are unsecured senior notes issued by B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and are scheduled to mature on September 15, 2026. As senior obligations, they rank equally with all of the company’s existing and future senior unsecured debt and are guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad range of advisory and financing services to corporate and individual clients.

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