ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 107,555 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 139,145 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,394,268 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,394,268 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Trading Up 1.2%

SRTY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $41.59. 1,720,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 6,059.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 180.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index. The investment advisor of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors).

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