Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 92,310 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 12th total of 155,264 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,018,000 after acquiring an additional 289,161 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after purchasing an additional 329,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 745,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 643,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 592,663 shares during the period.

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Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 271,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,331. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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