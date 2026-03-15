Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,175,463 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 12th total of 4,134,730 shares. Approximately 29.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,849,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,849,069 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 29.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

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Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 2,371,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $715.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

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