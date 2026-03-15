ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 110,957 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 182,768 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,831,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,831,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Dow30

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 199.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

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ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA DXD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. 4,494,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no predetermined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.

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