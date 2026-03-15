Short Interest in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Grows By 28.7%

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,878 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 12th total of 17,003 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA EWK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 168,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,651. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.81.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Idaho Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Co now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Belgian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 99% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Further Reading

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