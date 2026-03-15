Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Grows By 42.5%

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,480 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 12th total of 6,651 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Stock Performance

Shares of FXP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.50% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). The Fund’s investment advisor is ProShare Advisors LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.