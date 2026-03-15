Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM) Short Interest Down 35.8% in February

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,398 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 12th total of 13,087 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

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Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

EVIM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,507. Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.1382 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (EVIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration between three and eight years EVIM was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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