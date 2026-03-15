Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 817,718 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 12th total of 1,082,598 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,185,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,185,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.71. 3,611,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,435. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

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Institutional Trading of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,982.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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