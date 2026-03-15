Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:REKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 32,575 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 12th total of 21,112 shares. Currently, 40.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 40.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.1%
REKT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.59. 17,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $33.27.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
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