Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.14. Getty Images has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GETY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 31,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $39,748.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,215,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,606.26. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $95,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 742,008 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Getty Images by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 228,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,530,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,567 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

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Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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