Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Increases By 27.7%

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,388,780 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 12th total of 1,871,052 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 695,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 695,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,019,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,821 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 584,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,581,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDIV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $24.60. 838,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.