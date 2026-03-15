Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Short Interest Update

Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 590 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 12th total of 914 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Next Frontier Internet ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA FMQQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 24,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974. Next Frontier Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.11.

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Next Frontier Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 61.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Next Frontier Internet ETF

Next Frontier Internet ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Next Frontier Internet ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Next Frontier Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA:FMQQ Free Report ) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.18% of Next Frontier Internet ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

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