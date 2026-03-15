Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Short Interest Update

Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 590 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 12th total of 914 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Next Frontier Internet ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA FMQQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 24,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974. Next Frontier Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.11.
Next Frontier Internet ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 61.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Next Frontier Internet ETF
Next Frontier Internet ETF Company Profile
The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.
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