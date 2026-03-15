Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 39.2% in February

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 133,993 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 12th total of 220,214 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,451 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,451 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Stock Down 0.3%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mustang Bio stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBIO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.13. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cell and gene therapies for oncology and rare genetic diseases. The company’s primary platform leverages chimeric antigen receptor T?cell (CAR-T) technology to target both hematologic and solid tumor indications. In parallel, Mustang Bio is advancing a portfolio of lentiviral?based gene therapy candidates designed to address inherited metabolic disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company’s oncology pipeline includes programs directed at B-cell malignancies and aggressive brain tumors, with lead CAR-T candidates in clinical trials for glioblastoma multiforme and various B-cell leukemias and lymphomas.

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