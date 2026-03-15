iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 43,107 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 12th total of 71,352 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 148,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HYGH stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,213. The firm has a market cap of $441.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk. HYGH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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