Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,620 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 12th total of 22,963 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000.

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Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:JCE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,459. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE: JCE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a TIAA company. The fund’s primary objective is to seek total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund manages its portfolio primarily in U.S. equity securities, focusing on established, large-capitalization companies across multiple sectors.

Under the direction of Nuveen’s equity specialists, the fund employs a bottom-up research process to identify companies with attractive valuation, quality earnings prospects and sustainable cash flow.

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