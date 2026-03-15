Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,029 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 12th total of 8,446 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Trading Down 0.6%

GQQQ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $29.57. 9,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,833. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

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Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

About Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF ( NASDAQ:GQQQ Free Report ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 15.19% of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.

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