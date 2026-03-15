Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,029 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 12th total of 8,446 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Trading Down 0.6%

GQQQ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $29.57. 9,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,833. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQFree Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 15.19% of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.

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