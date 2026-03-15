Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,010,452 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 12th total of 1,361,910 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Solana Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 131,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Solana has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $366.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Solana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Solana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Solana in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solana in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Solana in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Solana

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non?invasive neuromodulation platforms designed to enhance neurorehabilitation. Its flagship product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), delivers mild electrical pulses to the tongue to stimulate neural pathways in conjunction with targeted physical therapy. The device is intended to improve neuroplasticity and support recovery in patients with neurological conditions.

The PoNS system is cleared for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union and is prescribed through specialized rehabilitation clinics.

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