Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Expands By 23.9%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,289,366 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 12th total of 1,847,703 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,393,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,393,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

GGLL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 672,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $119.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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