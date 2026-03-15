Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Declines By 26.1%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 492,463 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 12th total of 666,150 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Flux Power Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 124,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,501. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

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Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLUX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 4.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 125,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

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