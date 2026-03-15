Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Short Interest Update

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 360,607 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 12th total of 537,704 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 134,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gauzy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

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Gauzy Trading Up 1.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gauzy

GAUZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 284,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74. Gauzy has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAUZ. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gauzy by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gauzy in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a technology company specializing in smart glass and light-control solutions based on Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology. The company develops and manufactures switchable glass and film products that can dynamically modulate light transmission, offering privacy, glare reduction and energy-saving benefits for a range of end markets.

Gauzy’s product portfolio includes SPD-Smart™ glass panels, retrofit SPD film and integrated skylight systems. These solutions are designed for architectural applications such as office partitions, conference rooms and façades, as well as for transportation markets including automotive, aviation and rail interiors.

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