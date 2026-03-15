Short Interest in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Decreases By 40.0%

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,758 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 12th total of 4,593 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.58. 1,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

About Pacer US Export Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

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