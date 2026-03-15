Reviewing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jin Medical International and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 1 0 0 0 1.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A CompuMed -0.78% -1.82% -1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Jin Medical International has a beta of 9.43, meaning that its stock price is 843% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jin Medical International and CompuMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $20.69 million 0.89 $1.19 million N/A N/A CompuMed $7.55 million 1.08 -$60,000.00 ($0.05) -122.40

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Summary

Jin Medical International beats CompuMed on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

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Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About CompuMed

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CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

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