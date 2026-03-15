NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,598 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 12th total of 7,107 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NestYield Total Return Guard ETF stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,768 shares during the period. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF makes up about 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 80.76% of NestYield Total Return Guard ETF worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA EGGS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.35.

About NestYield Total Return Guard ETF

The NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (EGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income, benefit from the upside value of the equities, and hedge downside risks using a laddered options strategy EGGS was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

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