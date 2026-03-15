Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 52,671 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 12th total of 68,801 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ SGLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59. Singularity Future Technology has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.86.

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Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 987.08% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Singularity Future Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Singularity Future Technology

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Singularity Future Technology Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in March 2021. The company completed its initial public offering that same month and its units began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SGLY. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Through its acquisition strategy, Singularity Future Technology seeks to identify high-growth targets in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain applications, digital infrastructure and other related fields.

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