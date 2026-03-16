REACT Group (LON:REAT) Insider Buys £150.92 in Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Spencer Dredge purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £150.92.
Spencer Dredge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 13th, Spencer Dredge acquired 8,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £4,240.
REACT Group Price Performance
Shares of LON REAT opened at GBX 46.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.74. REACT Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 45 and a 1-year high of GBX 74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.97.
REACT Group Company Profile
REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.
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