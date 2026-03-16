REACT Group (LON:REAT) Insider Buys £150.92 in Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Spencer Dredge purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £150.92.

Spencer Dredge also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 13th, Spencer Dredge acquired 8,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £4,240.

REACT Group Price Performance

Shares of LON REAT opened at GBX 46.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.74. REACT Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 45 and a 1-year high of GBX 74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.97.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group ( LON:REAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 13.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REACT Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. On average, research analysts expect that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current year.

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REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

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